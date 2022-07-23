Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,360

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,660 ($31.80) to GBX 1,360 ($16.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,898.89.
Fevertree Drinks Price Performance
Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $37.36.
About Fevertree Drinks
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.
