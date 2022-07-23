FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. FIGS has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $48.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.