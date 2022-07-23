Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,573 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
