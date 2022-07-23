Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.41

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.41 and traded as low as C$12.09. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 25,146 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on FC. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 25.34 and a current ratio of 25.35.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9965368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

