First Bank & Trust Sells 1,508 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

