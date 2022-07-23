First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Trading Down 1.6%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.19 and last traded at $93.69. Approximately 54,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 77,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.20.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.