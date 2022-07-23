First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Trading Down 1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.79 and last traded at $74.97. 1,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45.

