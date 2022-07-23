First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating) were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.06 and last traded at $124.84. Approximately 61,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 227,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63.
