First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating) were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $124.06 and last traded at $124.84. Approximately 61,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 227,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.