First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.77. 6,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 25,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.