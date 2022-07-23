First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.77. 6,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 25,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.