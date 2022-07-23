First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Shares Down 2.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.19 and last traded at $54.53. Approximately 314,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 324,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.
