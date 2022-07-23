First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.92 and last traded at $43.23. 844,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,594,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.
