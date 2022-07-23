First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 3.70% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

