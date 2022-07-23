First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.03 and last traded at $55.21. Approximately 3,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14.

