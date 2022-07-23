First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.47 and last traded at $52.60. Approximately 358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74.
