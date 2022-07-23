First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.01 and last traded at $58.13. 1,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

