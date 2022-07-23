FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.40

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.40 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.63). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.57), with a volume of 729,778 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.61) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.79) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.86 ($1.50).

The company has a market cap of £982.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

