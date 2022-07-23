FLC Capital Advisors Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $7,567,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 107,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

