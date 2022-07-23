FLC Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,952 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

