Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 13,470 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

