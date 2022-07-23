Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Down 3%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 397,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 645,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Flora Growth Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

