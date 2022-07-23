Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.82. Fosun International shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,931 shares traded.
Fosun International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.
Fosun International Company Profile
Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.
