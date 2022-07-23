Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 777,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.