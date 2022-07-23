Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Earns Sector Perform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$198.14.

TSE FNV opened at C$160.99 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$158.13 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$183.75. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 31.82. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

