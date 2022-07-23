Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
Franklin Exponential Data ETF Stock Down 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Exponential Data ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.