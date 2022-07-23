Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Exponential Data ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

