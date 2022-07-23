Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 11,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 18,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

