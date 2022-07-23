Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,374.78

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,374.78 ($28.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,935 ($23.13). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,948 ($23.29), with a volume of 258,084 shares.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 2,750 ($32.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Future from GBX 4,512 ($53.94) to GBX 3,253 ($38.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,413.25 ($40.80).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,816.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,374.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2,823.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($22.87) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($118,507.66).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

