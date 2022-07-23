FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Chartwell Retirement Residences Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$169.90 million for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

