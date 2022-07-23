FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Chartwell Retirement Residences Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$169.90 million for the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
