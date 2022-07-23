FY2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,291,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after buying an additional 1,788,367 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after buying an additional 3,026,070 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

