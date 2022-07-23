FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Reduced by Analyst

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

