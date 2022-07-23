FY2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Lifted by KeyCorp

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.64. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FMC opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.