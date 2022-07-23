FY2022 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Incyte Stock Down 2.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.