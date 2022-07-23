G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) PT Lowered to C$1.65

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on G Mining Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

G Mining Ventures Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMINF opened at 0.57 on Thursday. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.41 and a twelve month high of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.55.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

