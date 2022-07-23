G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) PT Lowered to C$1.65

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on G Mining Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
G Mining Ventures Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMINF opened at 0.57 on Thursday. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.41 and a twelve month high of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.55.
About G Mining Ventures
G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G Mining Ventures (GMINF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.