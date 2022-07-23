Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading Up 4.5%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

