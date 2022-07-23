Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $55.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

