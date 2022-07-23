Gleason Group Inc. Has $744,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

