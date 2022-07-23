Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 11.66% 8.79% 5.06% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $8.52 billion 3.92 $965.46 million $3.49 34.01 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Global Payments and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Payments and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 5 23 0 2.82 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments currently has a consensus target price of $177.28, suggesting a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Volatility and Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 5.08, suggesting that its stock price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

