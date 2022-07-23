Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 12,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 23,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:VPN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

