Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 12,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 23,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
