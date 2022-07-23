GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
