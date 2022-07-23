Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of GDEN opened at $41.24 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 457.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

