Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $257.81

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.81 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($2.93). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($2.93), with a volume of 14,947 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.68) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £41.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1,884.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

