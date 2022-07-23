Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 1,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

