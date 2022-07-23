Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $293.50

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 293.50 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 300.20 ($3.59). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 297.20 ($3.55), with a volume of 578,824 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.47) to GBX 272 ($3.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.66) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.83 ($4.27).

Grainger Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 293.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,415.24.

Grainger Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($354.81).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

