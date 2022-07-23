Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$97.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.56.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$78.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.96. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$73.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

