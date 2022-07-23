Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.14. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 22,147,672 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,070,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

