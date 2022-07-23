Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.10.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.75. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
