Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.75. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.