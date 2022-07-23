Harbor Group Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.