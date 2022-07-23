HC Wainwright Increases aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target to $35.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 114,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

