HC Wainwright Increases aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target to $35.00

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 114,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.