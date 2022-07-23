Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,639,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

