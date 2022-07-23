HealthStream (HSTM) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSTM opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a P/E ratio of 112.19, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 70.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 77.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

