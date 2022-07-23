Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $93.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,360.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

